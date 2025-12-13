WWE's Maxxine Dupri Reflects On In-Ring Progress After Months Of Training

Over the past year, Maxxine Durpi has significantly improved inside the ropes, with her training at The Dungeon 2.0 and the WWE Performance Center leading her to eventually capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship last month. Durpi often documents her hard work on social media with fans following her journey online, but the 28-year-old recently stated that the WWE Universe is only given a glimpse of her development and wants to continue to prove that she can compete at a main event level.

"There's definitely been a lot of training that I'm not posting or sharing. You know, I'm in The Dungeon, I'm training nonstop. Whether I'm at the Performance Center, at Flatbacks, in The Dungeon with Nattie and TJ. I'm really making sure that I'm in a place that, when I'm going head-to-head with a WrestleMania main eventer, that I could hold my own," she explained on "Raw Recap."

Durpi also explained that she continues to train vigorously to avoid moments of failure, and has stayed focused on feeling capable in the ring throughout her career.

"I think it's something I've always wanted, right? I've always wanted to be great. But then you have these moments where you come back and it's like, 'Oh, I fell short,' and, 'I wasn't great,' and I don't wanna feel that way ever again. So if that means that I need to be living in the ring until I can perform and come back and be proud of what I did."

Throughout the last two weeks, WWE has aired vignettes of Dupri training with Natalya, which teased the introduction of the Canadian icon's intense gimmick from the independent wrestling scene under her real name, Nattie Niedhart.

