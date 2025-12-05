Backstage Report On WWE Raw Creative Plans For Natalya

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Natalya is ready to shed some old skin from "The Queen of Harts" to the "Lowkey Legend." On the December 1 edition of "WWE Raw," Natalya appeared for the first time as Nattie Neidhart in a vignette helping the newly crowned WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion and protégé, Maxxine Dupri, with some in-ring submission drills at the Hart Dungeon. After the positive reception of how Nattie has been publicized outside of WWE as of late, upper management believes this new and approved persona could become a vital and strong part of the women's division going forward, according to the latest reports made by Wresltevotes Radio on Fightful Select.

Sources who spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed that initially, WWE wanted to continue with Natalya's original presentation. However, it was the former SmackDown Women's Champion who pushed to permanently change her character work. The decision was to give the generational star time off to promote her book, "The Last Hart Beating," and allow Dupri to have her first big break by winning her first WWE singles championship. It was also noted that WWE has been protective of her matches airing under her new Nattie moniker, not allowing her NWA appearance to air.

Neidhart's more reserved, unpretentious, and vicarious attitude of the former five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Kōji Kanemoto, was first revealed and displayed to the world at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII, where she defeated Miyu Yamashita this past April. Since then, Nattie has showcased this new demeanor through Reality of Wrestling Hart and Soul, the NWA Crockett Cup, and is the top contender to the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, where she secured her spot as the new number one contender at AAA x WWE Worlds Collide in Las Vegas this past September.