Ex-WWE Star Saraya Opens Up About Promo & Match Struggles In AEW, Says She 'Got Lazy'

Saraya's AEW debut was initially met with a lot of positivity, with many fans excited to see her back in the ring after what was thought to be a career-ending injury. However, a segment of the audience eventually soured on her, criticizing not only her promo work but her matches. In hindsight, Saraya agrees with her critics to a degree, and in an interview on the "Daria & Toni Unwrapped" podcast, she admitted to not doing her best work there.

"I wish I tried a little bit harder," she said, stating that she was still afraid of getting injured again. "I wasn't really giving it my all and I kind of got more lazy and I kind of regret it."

Even with how her AEW run soured, Saraya claims she wants to wrestle again and admits to feeling the "wrestling bug." "You can never fully walk away from this f**king sucker, dude," she noted, using Ric Flair as an example of someone who keeps coming back. "You get addicted to that stuff."

At this stage, Saraya claims that she is making legitimate plans to learn the new style of pro wrestling. "I love walking out, I love hearing my music, I love entertaining the fans. I don't like the traveling. ... That's the worst part!" she exclaimed.