WWE's John Cena Reflects On Importance Of Make-A-Wish Foundation To His Career

John Cena isn't just a record-setting 17-time world champion in WWE, he's also one of the most popular stars who children in the Make-A-Wish program request to meet. Cena holds the Guinness World Record for granting wishes, with over 650 wishes granted through the program in 2022. He continued to meet with kids during his retirement run, including ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, as well as through his heel turn. During an interview with Tom Rinaldi, Cena explained that he doesn't see the record as an accolade, because he believes everyone given the opportunity would do the same.

"I can't conceptualize someone learning the concept of what Make-A-Wish is and not doing the things that I've had the opportunity to do," he explained. "That's why I don't look at that as any sort of accolade or achievement... I think anybody here, if they learned what Make-A-Wish is, if there's someone fighting some circumstances and the one thing they'd like to do is hang out with you... Man, if we can do that, 100% we're going to do that."

Cena said that even as subdued and melancholy as the moments can be, they're still so beautiful to him. He said it's just a reinforcement that we all have the same end, and that he learned years ago to wake up grateful every day, because he's had a full life.

"What it's taught me about mortality is loss is always tough for everybody, but man, the steepest hill there is when we feel someone's taken from us too soon," Cena said. "To be involved with a charity that allows people who fight every day until there are no mores days to have a chance to have some fun, those are usually always folks that are taken from us too soon."