Why John Cena Has No Regrets About WWE Heel Turn, WrestleMania Match With Cody Rhodes

WWE fans got to see a side of the "Leader of the Cenation" they never had before on the road to his retirement in 2025: a heel John Cena. He turned heel on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after he won the Elimination Chamber, and the pair faced off at WrestleMania 41, where Cena won his record-setting 17th title. When speaking with Bill Simmons ahead of his retirement match, Cena said he doesn't have a single regret about his heel run.

"What is perfect?" Cena questioned. "Here's what I do know. Perfect is never achievable. I think that's a sucker's chase. When I look back on it, could I have given any more than I did? Not a bit. I overprepared. I tried to go to every corner of my emotional wellbeing and the cool thing is, when the audience began to turn, we turned. So, like, they helped it out and that dynamic was a little bit ahead of schedule for let's say, Cody and I, but it made for a great showing for the summer."

Cena said the heel turn didn't work, but that doesn't mean he didn't give it his all. The babyface turn he credits the fans with occurred shortly, and some would say unceremoniously, just ahead of their rematch at SummerSlam, where Rhodes recaptured the championship from the once-again good guy.