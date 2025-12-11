Mina Shirakawa Mourns AEW Women's Tag Title Loss

Last night on "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming," Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm lost in the finals of the Women's World Tag Team Title Tournament, with Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale being crowned the inaugural champions. After the Timeless Love Bombs came up short, Shirakawa took to social media to reflect on the loss, explaining that she was determined to make history, but is confident she and Storm will eventually win the titles.

"The title of the first-ever champion is something that will be remembered forever. I wanted us to be the ones to make that history. I always fall just one step short of reaching the belt. But I'll face this pain head-on, and Toni and I will definitely take that championship. Never give up."

Following their victory, the Babes Of Wrath received praise from current AEW talent and former professional wrestlers, with WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray, QT Marshall, Austin Gunn all congratulating Cameron and Nightingale on social media. Despite the Timeless Love Bombs being heartbroken after failing to become Women's World Tag Team Champions, they still offered a gesture of respect and embraced the Babes Of Wrath following the match.

Going forward, it remains to be seen who the Babes Of Wrath will defend the titles against first, with teams such as the Sister Of Sin, The MegaProblems and TayJay all being possible contenders in the division.