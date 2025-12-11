AEW's Jim Ross Comments On TNA Wrestling Signing Media Rights Deal With AMC

Earlier this month, TNA officially announced a brand new multi-year media rights deal for its weekly program "iMPACT!," which will begin airing on AMC on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Since the announcement, many TNA legends shared their excitement for the new partnership, and although WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross is also thrilled about the news, he reminded fans that the promotion will need strong viewership figures in order to stay on the air long-term.

"Well, they got to get ratings. It's all about the ratings, but it's a great opportunity for TNA ... I hope they make the most of it. I hope they're successful, it's just, if you're a fan of wrestling, you're a fan of wrestling. Doesn't matter what company it is, you're a fan of wrestling. And I am a big fan of all wrestling. And I'm pulling for TNA. I hope they hope they do well," he stated on "Grilling JR."

Next year, every weeknight will have professional wrestling featured on cable television, as "WWE Raw," WWE NXT," "AEW Dynamite," "WWE SmackDown," and now "iMPACT!" will air from Monday to Friday. TNA's first episode on AMC will take place at the Curtis Caldwell Center in Garland, Texas, with all future editions of "iMPACT!" continuing to run for two hours from 9 p.m to 11 p.m.

