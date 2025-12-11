AEW Star Speedball Mike Bailey Got Advice From WCW Legends Before C2 Victory

If last night's "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" episode proved anything, it's that it's never too late to have a Match of the Year candidate. That is exactly what most people have labeled the Gold League Continental Classic match between "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kyle Fletcher. For nearly twenty minutes, the two went toe to toe in a bout that saw Bailey recover from being slammed on the barricade to pull out the victory, getting their first C2 win and handing Fletcher his first C2 loss. And it all may have been because of a backstage interaction Bailey had before the show.

A little less than an hour before "Winter is Coming" hit the airwaves, AEW posted a video on X of Bailey in the locker room, warming up for the match with Fletcher by practicing their kicks. Suddenly, former WCW stars Ernest "The Cat" Miller and Glacier appeared, with Miller complimenting Bailey's form, though he suggested that Bailey keep their left hand up before throwing a kick. Bailey did just that as they delivered one right into an impressed Miller's hand.

"Someone call my mama boy, cause you just hurt my hand," Miller joked.

Glacier then asked about Bailey's match that evening, with "Speedball" explaining that Fletcher was atop the Gold League, and that they "needed this" win. Glacier and Miller assured Bailey that they had what it took, with Miller in particular telling Bailey that they were "going to get it." As the results show, Miller proved to be correct.

While it's no surprise to see Glacier backstage at AEW events due to his role as a coach/producer and trainer, this was Miller's first ever appearance in any AEW content. The former WCW and WWE star has remained involved in wrestling though, working three matches in 2024, including the Battle Riot match for MLW.