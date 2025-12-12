Maven Thinks John Cena Should Lose WWE Retirement By Interference

After 25 years working under the WWE banner, John Cena will mark the end of his in-ring career with a match against GUNTHER at this weekend's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The potential outcome of this bout match has become a notable focal point among the wrestling community over the last week, with some arguing that the Cenation Leader should ride off into the sunset with a victory. Others believe that the win should belong to "The Ring General," who could then be an even bigger star heading into 2026.

For former WWE star Maven, there is no debate needed as he sees one very clear option. "I think it does matter. I think GUNTHER has to win," Maven told "TMZ's Inside The Ring." "[Cena] should [lose his last match]. He should lose it. It's just passing the torch. It's literally just doing business."

Elaborating on his prediction for SNME, Maven noted that he expects there will and should be outside involvement amidst the GUNTHER-Cena collision. "I have a feeling this is going to be the type of match where they insert a lot of different characters, just a lot of people," he said. "They're going to want to live in infamy. They're going to want to live forever. They're going to want to be remembered for Cena's last match. And what a better time to put other characters over. What a better time to give other people a little bit of a stage, a little bit of a rub."

In the eyes of the former WWE Hardcore Champion, the event of celebrating one's career, such as that of 17-time world champion John Cena, is wasted if the future stars of the business aren't also put under a spotlight. As such, he stands firm in his choice to invest in GUNTHER, and possible interfering talents, at SNME.

