Bully Ray Has An Idea For How WWE Should Book GUNTHER Moving Forward

Despite all of his accolades, including the longest reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion and two WWE World Heavyweight Championship runs, GUNTHER is arguably set for the biggest match of his career this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, when he faces John Cena in Cena's retirement match. Oddly enough, it's the second time this year GUNTHER has been on the opposite end of someone's swan song at SNME, having sent Goldberg off into retirement at the July 12 edition of the show. And the fact that GUNTHER now has the chance to defeat Goldberg and Cena in their final matches, in the same year, has some people getting ideas.

One of those people is Bully Ray, though he cannot take full credit for it. During Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully and co-host Dave LaGreca took a call from a fan, who proposed the idea of GUNTHER becoming the guy who ends the career of several long-time WWE stars/wrestling legends. Playing off recent speculation that AEW star Chris Jericho could be on his way back to WWE, Bully then took the fan's idea and proposed this scenario.

"So GUNTHER retires AJ Styles, GUNTHER retires Jericho, GUNTHER retires John Cena, GUNTHER retired Goldberg," Bully said. "He turns into the modern day legend killer. And oh by the way, that worked for one other guy also."

Bully is referring to Randy Orton, who had gone under the "Legend Killer" moniker earlier in his career due to his defeats/attacks of several legends. Whether GUNTHER will follow the same path will depend on if he defeats Cena this weekend, whether Styles also looks to have his last match with GUNTHER, and whether WWE is able to sign Jericho once his AEW contract expires next year.

