Backstage Report On Updated Presentation For WWE SNME

Since its revival in late 2024, the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event series has widely adopted a retro presentation, reminiscent of its original run throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. When it comes to the upcoming edition of the show, however, WWE is said to be going for an updated look.

According to "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select," fans tuning into WWE SNME on December 13 can expect a more modern presentation, rather than the throwback style they've previously seen. These plans to refresh the atmosphere of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event have reportedly been discussed since August of this year. Whether or not this new presentation will be a permanent element of SNME beyond the December 13 edition has yet to be seen, though.

The forthcoming SNME, emanating from Washington D.C., currently has four matches confirmed, including a WWE World Tag Team Championship match pitting "WWE NXT" star Je'Von Evans and TNA's Leon Slater against the reigning titleholders AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Fellow "NXT" stars Sol Ruca and Oba Femi will also be in action when they take on Bayley and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, respectively, in singles competition. Finally, the wrestling world will say goodbye to John Cena as an in-ring competitor as he faces "The Ring General" GUNTHER in the final match of his career. GUNTHER earned this opportunity by conquering "The Last Time Is Now" tournament.

Following Saturday Night's Main Event in the USA's capital, the series will head up north for a show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on January 24. This will be preceded by an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in the same city.