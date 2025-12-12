Ex-WCW Star Explains Why Mercedes Mone's Belt Collector Run In AEW Is 'Not Money'

Mercedes Mone has been on a crusade across the wrestling world over the past few years as she has attempted to win just about every title available to her. At the time of writing, the AEW star currently holds ten titles represented by 12 physical belts, and has even started calling herself "Ultimo Mone" since she broke Ultimo Dragon's record of most titles held by one wrestler simultaneously. However, Mone is a polarizing figure and not everyone has been a fan of her "Belt Collector" gimmick, including former WCW star Konnan, who stated on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast that the storyline is not drawing any money for AEW, or the various promotions Mone travels to.

"I think that this thing with Mone is not money, it's not interesting, it's ridiculous. You don't even know what probably ten of the titles are from if that. I think that most promoters, and I've said this before and I will continue to say this because I still deal with them to this day, are marks and they're money marks. A lot of them just [book Mone] to say 'Hey, I met Mone' you know? 'I got her on one of my shows. I picked her up at the f****** airport.' They're marks bro."

Mone did at one point have 14 belts as she became the Undisputed ROH Women's World Television Champion on the November 19 episode of "AEW Collision" by defeating Red Velvet. However, Velvet would pull off a major upset in the eyes of many by winning the rematch at ROH Final Battle 2025 on December 5, becoming the new champion and handing Mone only her third singles loss of 2025.

