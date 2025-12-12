Charlotte Flair Recalls Frank Conversation With Triple H Upon Joining WWE

Intending to help her brother Reid get on a healthier path, Charlotte Flair made a career transition from personal training to professional wrestling in 2012, with WWE as her new home. Before she officially settled into WWE, though, Charlotte underwent a frank conversation with then-Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"Because of who my dad [Ric Flair] was, he was like, 'Hey, [Charlotte] wants to try this.' They reached out to me, but Triple H was not shy to say, 'Hey, just because I'm giving you an opportunity, doesn't mean I'm going to give your brother an opportunity.' I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, whatever,'" Charlotte recalled on "Trading Secrets." "He's like, 'Do you really want to do this?' because he was so close to my dad and he had never heard that I wanted to be a part of WWE or a wrestler."

Years prior to her own signing, Reid was on WWE's radar for a developmental deal. Due to two failed drug tests and his personal struggles, he was never able to ascend in the company.

"When [the talent recruit] called me and said, 'Hey, we need you to go to Connecticut for testing and these are the certain things that you'll need to do before you arrive. But just because we are giving you this opportunity at school, doesn't mean you're going to make it.' I took that as like, 'Oh, you don't think I'm going to make it?'" Charlotte added, regarding her own in-ring career.

At that point, Charlotte felt confident in her athletic abilities, given her previous experience with volleyball. It wasn't until she began her formal training with WWE, however, that she learned the arts of showmanship, acting, and branding. More than a decade later, she is now a 14-time world champion with the company.

