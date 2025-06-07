What If Reid Flair Had Lived His Dream?

Reid Flair, the youngest son of Ric Flair, was born in 1988 as Richard Reid Fliehr. Throughout his life, Reid made it evident that he wished to follow in Ric's footsteps by becoming a professional wrestler, but his time was tragically cut short. He died in 2013 at the age of 25 after years of struggling with addiction.

Like other children of wrestlers, Flair got some early experience in the ring, but his was on a more prominent stage than most. In 1998, Reid made an appearance on "WCW Nitro," wearing his wrestling singlet and medals from school competition. Acting in place of his father with support from Arn Anderson, Reid cut a short promo and used his amateur wrestling skills to take down Eric Bischoff twice. Again in the latter days of WCW, when Reid was just 12, he partnered with Ric for two tag team matches, both of which aired on TV.

Once he was an adult, Flair began seriously pursuing wrestling. Because of his father's connections, Reid was able to secure a spot in WWE's developmental system, but his personal struggles (including several arrests) led to him being let go before he was able to climb up the ladder.

Flair continued working on the independent scene after his brief time with WWE came to an abrupt end, and he eventually made his way over to All Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2013 to train further. According to Dave Meltzer, Flair was impressing backstage officials in AJPW and had earned a spot performing on the undercard. However, just days after returning to the United States from a tour in Japan, Reid died of a drug overdose.