Chelsea Green Reveals Which WWE Title She Has Her Eyes On Next

Chelsea Green is just 35 days into her second Women's United States Title reign while also being one half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions with Ethan Page, but she apparently has her sights set on a third title.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Green explained that she's going after Women's World Champion Jade Cargill, especially after continuously feeling stalked by the former AEW star.

"Preferably Jades. I don't know if you've noticed, but she's obsessed with me. She's following me around. She does this odd thing where she lurks in corners and I had to run right into her boobs like what the f**k. So yeah, I would like to take hers."

After revealing which title she's targeting next, Green expressed that the female star she's been craving to begin a long-term program with is Tiffany Stratton, and wishes they could've wrestled while the 26-year-old was still Women's World Champion. "I would have loved a Tiffy feud. I had one match with her for like 2 minutes. She's so talented. She's such a good person. She's just everything that I love in wrestling. I would have loved to have a Tiffy time feud."

Outside of the one match that Green and Stratton had together on "WWE SmackDown" earlier this year, they have only competed against each other in the Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank thus far. As for Cargill, she wrestled Green in her WWE debut when she left AEW in 2024, and has never lost to the "Hot Mess" in both singles and tag team competition.

