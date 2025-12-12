NXT Star Hoping To Personally Thank John Cena At WWE SNME

The forthcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. will largely be remembered as the host site for John Cena's final in-ring appearance. Elsewhere on the card, though, fans will also get a taste of the future when developmental stars like Sol Ruca, Oba Femi, and Je'Von Evans wrestle on the undercard. The latter is due in part to Cena himself, who pitched the idea of running exhibition matches between talents of "WWE NXT" and WWE's main roster.

While speaking with Fightful, Ruca expressed gratitude for the opportunity, which she hopes to personally thank Cena for backstage at SNME. "He's actually come down to the [WWE] PC quite a few times and I have had an interaction with him before. I really do hope that I can have an interaction with him at Saturday's Night's Main Event, but again, with the chaos of everything, it might be a bit difficult," Ruca said. "I would love to just tell him thank you for giving us newcomers this opportunity and picking me to be in Deadline. Yeah, he's great. He's an icon. I hope I get to have more interactions with him, but yeah, we'll see."

As Ruca alluded to, Cena recently handed her another shining moment when he selected her and four others to compete in the 2025 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline. Ruca went on to have an impressive showing in the match, scoring two falls before Kendal Grey secured a match-winning third one for herself.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Ruca will take on Bayley, a Grand Slam Champion under the WWE banner. This will mark the pair's first ever in-ring meeting of any kind.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Fightful with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.