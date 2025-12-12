Report: Ex-Producer's Online Posts Are 'Significant Point Of Conversation' In AEW

Former AEW producer Sarah Stock's latest series of explosive posts on X (formerly Twitter) hurling allegations at her former company have apparently caught the attention of AEW, according to a new report. Last week, the former coach posted about "corruption and negligence" running "unchecked" at the company, and according to Fightful Select, Stock's posts have been a "significant point" of conversation in AEW over the last week.

While the outlet did not get into the more personal aspects of Stock's posts, and Stock mentioned various AEW employees by name, Fightful reported there were some elements of her posts that were claimed to them to be true. In one post, Stock alleged that AEW did not help with transportation for some talent, including to and from airports. According to Fightful, some talent have that worked into their deal, and all travel for AEW talent is supposed to be reimbursed regardless.

Infamously, just prior to the backstage incident known as "Brawl In" at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, the 2023 incident that got CM Punk fired, "The Second City Saint" was seemingly left to fend for himself after landing at Heathrow Airport. A photo of a fan sitting next to Punk on public transportation began to circulate online, and according to Nick Hausman (via NoDQ.com), Punk chose to buy the train ticket himself after there was no car service to take him to his hotel and a number he was given for a driver bounced back.

Stock left AEW back in April and at the time of her departure, Fightful reported there was no reason given as to why she was let go, but Stock had raised concerns regarding AEW's mental health program and department being shifted around. Stock once again mentioned the program, or, according to her, the lack thereof, in her latest posts.