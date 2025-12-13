WWE's John Cena Assesses The Future Of Pro Wrestling Ahead Of Retirement

John Cena has been adamant throughout his retirement tour that he wants to leave the business better than he found it, and in his final days as an in-ring competitor, he's trying to do just that with bringing in "WWE NXT" stars to Saturday Night's Main Event to compete on his colossal final show. Cena, who has been in the professional wrestling business since 2002, stopped by "The Pat McAfee Show" ahead of his final match against GUNTHER, and spoke about the future of the business he's been in since the age of 25. Cena said he believes that live entertainment has a strong future.

"We don't know what the advent of new technologies will bring, but man, I think humans want to see humans do stuff," he said. "I think WWE and sport entertainment's in a real good spot. People like getting together in groups and the more we do this all day, the more maybe we want to get together in an arena or a stadium and just emote and lighten our backpacks a little bit. I think WWE is in a great spot to do that. The talent roster is deep."

Cena said that when WWE used to "look to the bullpen," there would only be a few guys on the bench, but now, people are gunning for spots in WWE. He said there has never been a better time to be a WWE star, as they get paid the most he's ever seen, numbers that he said he "couldn't even think about."

"You can make a vocation out of it in a short period of time," he explained. "It's approaching that athlete's window where if you do your five year deal, you do a small three year deal, and then an extra one, gosh, you will never know want and it used to be more incentivized."