Mark Briscoe Makes First Defense Of AEW TNT Title On Winter Is Coming Collision

The 2025 Winter Is Coming edition of "AEW Collision" was main evented by a major title match as Mark Briscoe made his first defense of the AEW TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders. Briscoe won the title from Kyle Fletcher back at Full Gear and wanted a big test for his first defense, and after a back-and-forth contest with the man who started 2025 as the AEW TNT Champion, it was Briscoe who left Cardiff, Wales with the gold around his waist.

The match was fairly evenly matched in the early going as Briscoe proved too much for the challenger, but it was Garcia who took advantage of the champion's mistakes and took control of the match. He even hit a series of Superplexes in an attempt to take the air out of the champion's lungs to no avail. As the clock wound down, the two men had a lengthy strike exchange that fired up the Welsh crowd, and just as Garcia thought he has finally broken Briscoe, the champion came right back at him with a Lariat.

Garcia thought he had the match won as Marina Shafir tried to get involved but was caught by the referee and ejected from ringside. However, this was all part of the plan as Wheeler Yuta ran through the crowd, got in the ring, and gave a low blow to Briscoe before Garcia hit him with a Piledriver, but Briscoe got the shoulder up at the last moment. In the end, Briscoe countered Garcia's Dragon Slayer into a roll-up forcing a quick kickout, but Briscoe caught Garcia with a kick on the way up to set up the Jay Driller, which he executed with precision for the three count and the victory. The show went off the air with The Conglomeration (plus Roderick Strong) congratulating Briscoe as he is on course to end 2025 as the AEW TNT Champion.