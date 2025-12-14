John Cena Officially Moved To WWE Alumni Section Of Website

Heading into WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, some wrestling fans were skeptical that it would actually mark the last match of John Cena's in-ring career. In a simple, but powerful move, WWE has now seemingly put those doubts to rest.

On WWE's website, Cena has officially been removed from the active roster and relocated to the alumni section, situated between former WWE commentator Joey Styles and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. In a new update to his bio, WWE.com also added that "Cena retired from in-ring competition at the end of 2025, capping off one of the most remarkable careers in WWE history and leaving a legacy that is nearly impossible to match."

Cena's retirement match pitted him against GUNTHER in the main event of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Fans watching live from Washington, D.C. and at home saw the 17-time world champion issue the final series of Five Knuckle Shuffles and Attitude Adjustments to "The Ring General," but still, it wasn't enough to overcome the onslaught of sleeper holds that followed. The last one resulted in Cena tapping out, leaving the WWE Universe stunned and somewhat outraged.

In the wake of his loss to GUNTHER, Cena left signature wrestling sneakers and arm bands in the ring as a symbol of his in-ring career coming to an end at the age of 48. Looking ahead, though, he will remain a part of the WWE family by serving as an ambassador for at least another five years.