WWE's Charlotte Flair Reveals Which Reality TV Competition She's Determined To Win

In the professional wrestling world, Charlotte Flair is no stranger to championship gold. Outside of it, though, she seems more interested in silver.

During an interview with "Trading Secrets," Flair revealed her desire to compete on "Dancing With The Stars," which awards its winning pair with the coveted silver Mirrorball Trophy. The latest Mirrorball was handed out to Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, the winners of season 34.

"That's one of my goals, to be on Dancing With The Stars. It seems so [fun]. If I had to do reality TV or anything, it'd be Dancing With The Stars. I really want to do it because I love competition" Flair said. "I can dance after like a glass of Prosecco. I took dance when I was little. I love competition and I love learning. I took a salsa class that Nikki [Bella] set up for me. Thought it was great ... I have rhythm."

While she has yet to step foot onto the dance floor as an official contestant, Flair recently attended a "Dancing With The Stars" show in support of actress Danielle Fishel, who competed on the latest season alongside her pro, Pasha Pashkov. The couple later placed eighth overall. Should Flair join the "DWTS" cast herself, she would be the third woman from wrestling to do so, following the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Stacy Keibler and Nikki Bella. Former WWE Champions Chris Jericho and The Miz previously competed on the hit show as well.

Currently, Flair is in a team with Alexa Bliss on WWE programming. Together, the pair held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for three months before losing them to Kairi Sane and Asuka in November.