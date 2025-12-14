AEW Star Leila Grey Confirms Pending Surgery

One week removed from her "AEW Collision" loss to Mercedes Mone, AEW and ROH star Leila Grey bounced back with a first place victory in a World Beauty Fitness & Fashion (WBFF) competition, specifically in the Diva Fitness Model 35+ category. Unfortunately, it came with one major physical drawback.

On Instagram, Grey revealed that she competed in the WBFF event with a torn ACL she had sustained during her TBS Championship match against Mone on "Collision." As such, she will soon undergo surgery to address her knee injury, which will keep her sidelined for an extended period of time. In the meantime, though, Grey sported a bedazzled knee brace for her December 13th event and earned the status of being a WBFF Pro Fitness Diva.

"For those that may not know, I tore my ACL last week in my match with Mercedes," Grey wrote. "I'll be going into surgery and will be out of commission for a while. This couldn't have happened at a worse time. Not only did it affect my championship match, a MAJOR opportunity for me, but it happened one week out from the @wbffentertainment show that I had invested so much of my life into the past year. People expected me to drop out, but honey, there's no quit in me. I'm a boss ass baddie, and I always get the job done. Strapped up, blinged out my knee brace and it was go time! The devil tried to take this away from me but God said nope!"

Toward the end of her in-ring encounter with Mone, Grey charged into the corner with a knee strike. Upon impact, Grey then dropped to the mat and clutched her knee, signaling a potential injury. Still, she continued and followed with a bulldog before Mone rolled into the Statemaker Maker for a submission win. As of now, there is no official word on whether the knee strike or another move resulted in Grey's torn ACL.