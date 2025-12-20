Chelsea Green Looks Back On Lucha Underground Match Against Fellow WWE Star Penta

Chelsea Green has made a lot of fans through her time in WWE, but long-time fans of hers will know that she has wrestled for some of the biggest companies in the world, and faced a variety of unique opponents. Arguably her most famous match outside of WWE came in 2018 while she was working for the Lucha Underground promotion as Reklusa, where she went toe-to-toe with none other than her current WWE colleague Penta. That match is one of the most talked about in the short history of Lucha Underground, and during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Green felt like the best decision she has ever made in her career was agreeing to that match.

"The best decision I ever made was that match because now when someone says I suck at wrestling, someone else says 'But did you see the Penta match?' And I'm like 'Yeah! Yeah that one match in 2018. What?!' I think he literally wrestled himself. We'll watch it again, he literally wrestled himself, but I digress. He is amazing and so am I." Green went on to say that because her work in WWE is so well known, a lot of her accomplishments outside of WWE doesn't get the credit it deserves. She mentioned that she was in the only women's match on the inaugural All In show, she was the TNA Knockouts Champion, and not only did she work for STARDOM in Japan, but she actually lived in Japan for a brief period.

Green's match with Penta is unique to her career as it was the only televised match she had for the promotion. However, she was involved in a dark match before she faced Penta, competing in a four-way match that featured Jeremiah Crane, better known by many as Sami Callihan, also know as former AEW star Sonny Kiss, and a former Lucha Underground Champion Marty "The Moth" Martinez.

