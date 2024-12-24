Chelsea Green Reacts To Reminder Of Indie Altercation With Presumed Incoming WWE Star

WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has reacted to a match she had in the past with a wrestler who has been linked with a move to WWE.

Green, whose decade-long pro wrestling career has seen her wrestle in numerous promotions across North America, recently reacted with a side eye emoji to a clip of her in action against Penta El Zero Miedo, who is rumored to be WWE bound.

Green wrestled Penta during her time in Lucha Underground, where she went by the ring name Reklusa, with the match taking place in 2018. That was her first and only singles match in the promotion, where she lost against the former AEW star.

Penta could reportedly debut soon in WWE, with a recent mysterious symbol on "WWE Raw" linked to his debut. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion became a free agent last month after his contract with AEW expired. His brother and tag team partner Rey Fénix, though, is still a part of the promotion as AEW added time to his contract, with him expressing his unhappiness at how he has been treated by the promotion recently. WWE's interest in signing the Lucha Brothers comes hot on the heels of a report claiming that the promotion is keen to host a PLE in Mexico, the home country of the duo.