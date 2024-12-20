Report: WWE Considering Major International City To Host Future PLE

WWE has fully embraced the "World" in World Wrestling Entertainment over the past few years, as the company has taken some of its biggest events all over the globe. In 2024 alone, countries like France, Germany, and Scotland all got their first Premium Live Events, and while the likes of England and Australia have played host to many WWE events over the years, they have recently hosted shows like Money in the Bank and Elimination Chamber rather than house show-style events like Insurrextion and Super ShowDown.

However, there is one wrestling hotbed that WWE have yet to target for a Premium Live Event, which looks set to change in 2025. Dave Meltzer reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mexico City, Mexico has been discussed as a potential PLE location in the next 12 months. Meltzer noted that Mexico City already has so much wrestling that attracts tourists, mainly CMLL's weekly shows at Arena Mexico, meaning that the Mexican government will likely not pay as much money to try and bring WWE to the nation's capital. With that said, Meltzer believes WWE could easily sell out a venue like Arena Ciudad (also known as Mexico City Arena and Arena CDMX), which has hosted a number of AAA TripleMania events over the years, and would attract a large audience for a PLE-level card.

WWE have already been to Arena Ciudad recently during the company's brief tour of Mexico in July, which was said to be a very well-received event that included the in-ring debut of Stephanie Vaquer for the company following her departure from CMLL days earlier. Rey Mysterio was also featured on the show, who has been very vocal about potentially bringing a PLE to Mexico, claiming that Mexican fans deserve something special.