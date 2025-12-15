Chelsea Green Has Asked WWE About Bringing Back Divas Branding

Since becoming a main roster star in WWE, Chelsea Green has not been shy about her love for the Divas era, having stated that her character would've excelled amongst that generation of talent and often suggests that there needs to be a reboot of the hit reality TV show, "Total Divas." Despite having brainstormed multiple ideas for a Divas resurgence, none of Green's wishes have come to fruition just yet, including a recent pitch for a new title.

Speaking on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Green explained that she attempted to get a Divas United States Championship green lit, and though her idea was rejected, she admitted that former Divas don't necessarily want to see anything return from that era.

"I tried so hard. I wanted to do a Divas open challenge. I wanted to do the whole shebang ... it's fun for me because I wasn't a Diva, but the women before me fought so hard to kind of end that stigma, and I don't know if bringing it back right now would do those women justice. Maybe in 10 years, maybe the girls from 'NXT' can come up and do it in the future. But I will continue trying. I will keep pushing."

Green was also asked about her dream Divas tag partner and opponent, stating that she would love to team with Kelly Kelly, but wrestling both Nikki and Brie Bella in the same match would also be near the top of her list.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.