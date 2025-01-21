Chelsea Green Shares Dream Total Divas Cast From Current WWE Roster

For six years, "Total Divas" ruled the E! television network, providing wrestling fans with a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of several female WWE talents. Notable stars from the original series include Natalya, Naomi, Paige, and WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, who later received their own spinoff titled "Total Bellas." As an avid fan of the Divas Era, Chelsea Green has long dreamed of a series revival, with herself potentially cast to it. While appearing on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Green shared the rest of her "Total Divas" dream cast members, specifically from the current WWE roster.

"Me, Maxxine [Dupri], Tiffy [Stratton], Nattie, maybe also Liv [Morgan] and Sonya [Deville] and Nia [Jax] because they also are kind of OGs," Green said. "How many am I allowed to say? Because I would go with Kelani [Jordan]. I'd love Kelani. Kelani would be good ... You really get to see an inside glimpse of everyone's lives that you don't always get to see."

As Green alluded to, Sonya Deville and Nia Jax, along with Natalya, were featured on the original series as main cast members. Natalya's tenure spanned the entirety of "Total Divas," while Jax was promoted to a series regular in season 7. Meanwhile, Deville served as a main fixture in the ninth and final season. While never a regular, Liv Morgan made repeated guest appearances throughout its run.

Along with a backstage look at the women of WWE, "Total Divas" also gave viewers a peek into the lives of their significant others as well. Green, now the WWE Women's United States Champion, is currently married to former WWE star Matt Cardona. Previous reports indicated that Green and Cardona were once in consideration for a different WWE series revolving around wrestling couples, though no further updates emerged.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Casual Conversations With The Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.