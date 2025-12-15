Bully Ray Believes Fan Reaction To Triple H Opens Up Huge Opportunity For WWE Raw

In a shocking twist, John Cena's loss to GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event in Cena's final match was almost overshadowed by the reaction to the loss. While fans were understandably shocked, many were also incensed, though not at Cena or GUNTHER. Instead, their ire was directed towards WWE chief content officer Triple H, who was showered with boos and negative chants both after the match and during WWE's post-show. And even a few days later, questions remain regarding whether WWE's fanbase will continue to hold resentment towards Triple H, despite reports revealing Cena was also in favor of losing to GUNTHER.

The reaction has been strong enough that Bully Ray wonders if this isn't something that WWE could use to their benefit. Reviewing SNME and Cena's retirement on Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer presented an idea to his skeptical co-host Dave LaGreca, proposing that WWE put Triple H in a position where he could take up the mantel that his father-in-law and predecessor, Vince McMahon, once took up on screen.

"Does this give Triple H an opportunity to be like Vince McMahon?" Bully said. "One night only. Tonight. Just hear me out. I'm not going to reinvent the wheel, and this is not rocket science by any stretch of the imagination. But based on everything, all the reactions towards Triple H post-Cena match, and on the after broadcast...after all the animosity directed at him, where it seemed like it kind of got to him a little bit. Dave, louder boos tonight; Triple H is the first music you hear, or GUNTHER is the first music you hear?"

