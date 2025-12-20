WWE's John Cena Recorded Dozens Of Rap Songs That May Never See The Light Of Day

Ahead of his recent WWE retirement, John Cena spent plenty of time in interviews reflecting on his past – a past that includes a rap album titled "You Can't See Me." Released in 2005, while Cena was performing onscreen in WWE with his hip-hop gimmick, the album includes Cena's iconic theme music and 16 other tracks. However, as revealed in an interview with Tom Rinaldi for WWE, Cena confirmed that there are many more songs that were left on the cutting room floor.

"There's like 70 lost tracks of the album that never made it out," Cena said. "It does not [beg a follow-up]. I was able to shave off the ones that shouldn't make it and give you the ones that should, and I'm lucky to get that."

Rinaldi had previously noted that Cena's album sold more than 1 million copies, making it a Platinum record. This caused Cena to reflect back to that time in his career.

"That album is 20 years old this year," Cena stated. "[I'm the] only Platinum artist to never have a follow-up. It is a young man's game and I'm not in it anymore."

Cena recalled first falling in love with hip-hop as a teenager, which he now identifies as his way of rebelling during those years. While he couldn't directly identify with all of the issues being expressed by groups like NWA, Cena believes that the counter-culture elements of their music are universal.

"When someone says, 'F**k the police,' my parents are the police. 'F**k them.' It was exactly what I needed as a teenager," Cena continued. "I loved the bravado, and the strength, and the truth in the message. Man, they weren't holding back with anything they were saying."

Though he doesn't intend to release any more music, that doesn't mean Cena isn't still connected to that part of his life. Cena recently revealed that he goes back to listen to the album about once every year, and he's previously credited his affinity for freestyle rapping as the thing that saved his WWE career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.