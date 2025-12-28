Tyrus Explains Balancing Politics, Comedy, And The NWA

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, also known as Brodus Clay during his time in WWE, has been a polarizing figure in professional wrestling over recent years, with his work in politics and his appearances on Fox News as an analyst, but according to the star, now-retired from the ring, he likes to keep his careers separate. He recently spoke with TMZ's "Inside the Bell" about recent happenings and wrestling, as well as what he has going on in his life right now and how he keeps things separate.

"I don't talk a lot about wrestling or politics on my stand-up tour," he said. "Fox, very rarely do I talk about wrestling. They're just different audiences. Different genres. When I was with NWA, I would never bring politics into the ring. I just don't think there's any place for politics in the ring, other than, trust me, there's enough politics in wrestling, you don't need to add anything else in there. When people come to see a wrestling event, they want to have a good time... they don't need to argue about who they voted for."

Tyrus said he's about to take his comedy show on the road for the third year. He said despite its success, he's treat it just like a house show in wrestling. He explained he doesn't like to work a lot of big cities to create less issues for fans.

"I used to love doing the house shows in places we were the only show in town," he said. "When you're selling out, 1,500 to 700-seaters across the country and it's old school to where I'm driving to each one, making towns, it's a lot more intimate."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.