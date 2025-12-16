CM Punk On Potential WWE Retirement At SNME: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere Any Time Soon'

Last weekend, John Cena ended his legendary career after a year-long retirement tour at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Near the end of the show, CM Punk shared the ring with Cena, as he and Cody Rhodes reenacted the sendoff Hulk Hogan received 20 years ago, but this time with Cena. Considering all the talk of retirement, it's no surprise that the 47-year-old Punk has fielded questions about when he might hang up his boots, but Punk has clarified he isn't looking to stop wrestling any time soon.

"When I make elusions to the end of whatever my career's gonna look like, it's not because I feel I like I'm there. It's just because I look back at the entirety of my career, and there's a lot more behind me than ahead of me," Punk admitted during the SNME Post-Show. "Trust me: I am the champion for a reason and I'm here to stay, and nobody's going to change that; I'm not going anywhere anytime soon. Sorry if that disappoints."

Not too long ago, Punk answered a few fan questions on social media, with one asking him about his retirement. The "Second City Saint" went off on the fan, proclaiming that he'll retire whenever he wants to, but that he'd be missed, even by those who want him to be gone already. Either way, it seems like Punk isn't going to give a direct answer about his retirement plans, especially not to take away the spotlight from Cena. But, like all wrestlers before him, there will come a day when he has to walk away from the business.

