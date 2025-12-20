How A Chance Meeting With Brisco Brothers Got Ex-WWE Star Into Wrestling

For most pro wrestlers, their journey into the business was pretty simple; they watched pro wrestling on TV as a kid, became a fan, and when the time came, they decided to pursue a career via training. But some wrestling origin stories are a bit more out there than that, like the story of former WWE star Lelani Kai. Appearing on "Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw," Kai revealed that her actual passion in her younger years was roller derby, and how she planned on doing that. Things changed, however, thanks to a chance meeting with "Brisco & Bradshaw" co-host Jerry Brisco during Kai's teenage years.

"One day, I was walking home from school, and I was like 15 then...and Jerry and his brother, Jack, stopped beside me," Kai said. "It seemed like it was a gold Camino car, or Cammaro. I don't remember what it was, but they stopped, and I looked in the window, and they stopped and said 'Excuse me, do you know where the National Guard Armory is...' I told them where it was at, and I said 'Why?' And they said 'Because we're wrestling tonight.'"

The conversation ultimately inspired Kai to attend a show a few weeks later at the Armory, one she was only able to attend by sneaking out of the house and convincing her uncle, who worked at the venue, to take her. And as Kai tells it, it only took a few matches for her to realize this was the career she wanted to pursue.

"I got my uncle to take me, and I was sitting in there, and I saw, the first person I saw come out was some guys called the Hollywood Blondes...I don't remember who the opponents were, but I remember them," Kai said. "They were the bad guys...So anyway, I saw a couple of ladies come out to wrestle. And I thought, and I said 'My god, I can do this.' It just changed my whole world. I couldn't stop thinking about it after that."

