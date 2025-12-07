Former WWE Star Leilani Kai Loves The Women Of NXT

Equipped with a WWE Legends contract, Leilani Kai is a dedicated attendee of "WWE NXT" shows, which feature a whole roster of up-and-coming wrestlers. It's the women of "NXT" that have especially captured her attention, though.

While appearing on "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw," Kai opened up about her love for the "NXT" brand and its women's division, which naturally developed as she's caught up on the WWE product in recent years.

"I go to NXT when I can. I'll ask them and they'll bring me in," said the former WWE Women's Champion. "I like to watch the girls. I just watch them, I try to learn their names. I watch all the matches. I watch everything. NXT is my favorite because I love Shawn Michaels. If I don't watch Raw, I'll tape it. I'll tape everything. I'll watch it eventually. I was in the hospital two months [after having hip surgery], and they put a TV in there that I can put tapes in and a DVD player. I was able to watch wrestling in there. I wanted to since I had to stay. I don't want TV. I want wrestling. They set me up where I could watch wrestling there, my doctor did.

"I had a good time in the hospital. That's when I really caught up on everything. I thought, 'My god, these girls are so good.' I hadn't seen one bad match. I might see one or two things I could say, 'Well, maybe you should do it this way, it'd be better.'"

Amongst the "NXT" brand, Jacy Jayne currently reigns as the NXT Women's Champion, while Blake Monroe holds the NXT Women's North American Championship. Elsewhere, Fallon Henley, an ally of Jayne's, is enjoying her reign as WWE Women's Speed Champion so far.