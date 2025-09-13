WWE Glamour Girls: Where Are Leilani Kai And Judy Martin Now?

Early the next year, the rival team defeated Kai and Martin for their title belts in a two-out-of-three falls match at the Royal Rumble. The teams would wrestle several more times, with the Glamour Girls winning the championship back after a match that took place in All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling that summer. Some claim that the title change was not approved by Vince McMahon and the situation was orchestrated by The Fabulous Moolah to make Kai and Martin look bad. Whatever the truth, the belts were later vacated and shelved, and women's wrestling was no longer a priority for McMahon.

Kai and Martin retired from wrestling in the early 1990s, though Kai maintains a closer connection to the industry than her former partner. She came out of retirement several times, with her last match taking place in 2015, and she still makes appearances at conventions and independent shows. Kai appeared onscreen at WWE Evolution in 2025, and along with that, she's active on social media and frequently discusses pro wrestling. Writing on Instagram, Kai has recognized the impact Martin had on her career and her success as a singles performer with an emotional post about her friend. While Martin isn't as active online, she does still make occasional convention appearances, usually alongside Kai as the Glamour Girls.