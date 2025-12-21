Booker T Thinks Fellow WWE HOFers Need To 'Stay Out' Of Young Wrestlers' Business

In today's pro wrestling atmosphere, commentary about and around the industry has become more prevalent than ever, especially from retired wrestlers who share their takes on matches, spots, and gimmicks. While Booker T falls into this category himself, with his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the veteran believes that his fellow Hall of Famers should keep themselves out of business of younger wrestlers.

During an episode of his podcast, Booker was asked to share his take on Goldberg's comments towards Asuka's undefeated streak beating his own. "You know what I think, man? And I hate to say this. I hate to say this, because Goldberg's a friend of mine," he expressed, adding that Mark Henry is another wrestling commentator that's a good friend of his, who has also made comments he doesn't agree with. "I think these old guys need to stay out of what these young guys are doing. We had our time! And for us to think about, in any way, knocking what these young guys and what these young girls are doing today? It's just totally out of bounds."

Booker continued to criticize how some of his peers have negative things to say about the current day wrestlers in the industry. "I heard Mark Henry say that he was disappointed with AEW for changing the name of his World's Most Strongest Slam to the World's Most Dangerous Slam, you know, for Will Hobbs," he recalled. "Come on! You're not doing it anymore! So why would you – are you – you got to be trying to get some clicks? That's got to be a joke! I'm serious, that's got to be a joke."

