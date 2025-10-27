Mark Henry Takes Issue With AEW Changing The Name Of His Finishing Move: 'F*** You'

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is unhappy that AEW is calling his iconic World's Strongest Slam as the Most Dangerous Slam, when performed by Powerhouse Hobbs.

Henry recently discussed on "Busted Open" about Hobbs using his finisher and how he feels disrespected that AEW renamed it.

"They called it the Most Dangerous Slam," began Henry. "They don't call it the World's Strongest Slam. They're like, 'F*** Mark Henry.' F*** you, how about that? That's to whose decision that is [to rename the slam]. You cannot disrespect me and expect me to kiss your ass about it. I'm not gonna do it. I'd rather be fired or kicked off the air before I let somebody feel like they all got power over me," said the legend.

Henry also narrated how he had a conversation with Otis about the move, who had used it as a high spot. The WWE legend said he spoke to the WWE star about it and asked him to use it judiciously.

"I talked to Otis. I said, 'Yo, man, don't use my finish as a high spot. If you're going to use it, use it to put somebody in jeopardy for you to win or have them roll out and you can't get to him,'" he said.

Henry has a good relationship with Hobbs, whom he mentored during his time in AEW, and has even said that the latter is like a son to him.