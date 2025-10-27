Mark Henry Takes Issue With AEW Changing The Name Of His Finishing Move: 'F*** You'
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is unhappy that AEW is calling his iconic World's Strongest Slam as the Most Dangerous Slam, when performed by Powerhouse Hobbs.
Henry recently discussed on "Busted Open" about Hobbs using his finisher and how he feels disrespected that AEW renamed it.
"They called it the Most Dangerous Slam," began Henry. "They don't call it the World's Strongest Slam. They're like, 'F*** Mark Henry.' F*** you, how about that? That's to whose decision that is [to rename the slam]. You cannot disrespect me and expect me to kiss your ass about it. I'm not gonna do it. I'd rather be fired or kicked off the air before I let somebody feel like they all got power over me," said the legend.
Henry also narrated how he had a conversation with Otis about the move, who had used it as a high spot. The WWE legend said he spoke to the WWE star about it and asked him to use it judiciously.
"I talked to Otis. I said, 'Yo, man, don't use my finish as a high spot. If you're going to use it, use it to put somebody in jeopardy for you to win or have them roll out and you can't get to him,'" he said.
Henry has a good relationship with Hobbs, whom he mentored during his time in AEW, and has even said that the latter is like a son to him.
Henry explains possible reason why AEW did it
Mark Henry believes that AEW renaming the World's Strongest Slam has been done as a way to punish him.
"[Fans said that] AEW is mad that he [Henry] didn't do what they wanted him to do, and they're gonna punish him. Let me tell you this, AEW cannot punish me. There is nothing — I am bigger than AEW. There is nothing that they've done in the existence of their company that's gonna make me feel like, 'Oh, I need to bow down to that,'" he said.
Henry said that he respects several stars on the AEW roster, including The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Taz, but is seemingly upset with AEW management. A defiant Henry said that he did what was asked of him during his time in AEW, but he can no longer be told what to say and do.
"I respect the talents, but when a mandate comes that [says] 'screw Mark Henry, we're gonna do this,' then that takes it out of the talent's hands. You do what your boss tells you to do," he said. "You don't control my mouth. You don't control my heart, my spirit."
Henry, who spent three years with AEW, previously criticized the promotion's creative team, describing it as a "circle jerk" in which only one person's ideas were considered.