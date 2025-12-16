Austin Theory Returns To Social Media With New Two-Word Post Following WWE Raw Reveal

Last night on "WWE Raw," Austin Theory finally made his return when he revealed himself to be the masked man who has been attacking the top babyface stars feuding with The Vision over the past three weeks. Theory had last been seen on WWE television in July, but had been absent for the past five months due to a legitimate injury. During that time, Theory was inactive on social media, but following his return last night, he finally broke his silence.

Mask Off — Austin Theory (@_Theory1) December 16, 2025

Theory appeared under the mask during the main event match between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio last night, having helped the YouTube sensation pickup the win over the WWE Hall Of Famer. At this time, it's still unknown if Theory will officially join The Vision, or if his re-packaged character will be featured by itself.

Before being sidelined, Theory had spent 18 months tagging with Grayson Waller as the team "A-Town Down Under," and after a split between both competitors was teased for weeks, their breakup was underwhelming due to the former United States Champion's injury. Since arriving to the main roster five years ago, both Vince McMahon and Triple H have attempted to give Theory a main event push during their time at the writers desk, but his character often failed to connect to the audience while his storylines lacked creativity. At 28 years of age, Theory still has loads of potential and will hopefully find himself near the top of the card after returning with his new gimmick.