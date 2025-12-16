WWE Star Gunther Loves 'Ruining Everyone's Moment'

John Cena did media rounds ahead of his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event, but so did his opponent, GUNTHER, before the fateful day. "The Ring General" appeared on ESPN's "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith and Shae Cornette and spoke about playing the villain ahead of tapping out Cena with his sleeper in the middle of the ring in Washington, DC. Smith asked if GUNTHER enjoyed ruining everyone's moments, and "The Ring General" replied that he did.

"I enjoy getting under people's skin and riling them up," he said. "I'm not a very big peoples' guy. I like to rile them up a little bit and that's when I thrive."

GUNTHER was days away from really getting under fans' skin when he made the 17-time champion tap out. The crowd booed "The Ring General" relentlessly, and he reportedly even required a security escort to get from the building. Incensed fans continued to chant "you f***** up" and "AEW" to Paul "Triple H" Levesque, seemingly because the COO likely made the booking decision, during the post-show. On ESPN, however upset fans may still be now, GUNTHER said that traditionally, there is a "passing of the torch" moment when someone really established retires.

"I think that John Cena represents a certain generation of WWE superstars and I represent the newer generation," he explained. "A lot has changed in WWE. It's a very international roster now, very diverse, and I think I represent that very well and in that sense, it is a passing of the torch for the future."

