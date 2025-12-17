Gunther Assesses State Of WWE And Wrestling

In the present day, GUNTHER has bragging rights as a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, WWE's longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, and the man who ended the career of "The G.O.A.T" John Cena. On a wider-scale, GUNTHER believes WWE itself has also enjoyed success in multiple areas.

"[Wrestling] is more popular than ever before right now," GUNTHER recently told ESPN's "First Take." "It's absolutely fascinating to see, especially when you follow the industry for such a long time. What happened in the last years is absolutely incredible. The opportunities for us as wrestlers are incredible right now to build up our lives. I think also for the fans, the amount of content that is out there that WWE produces, but also the diversity of Superstars we have. I think we're in a very special time as well where we have a lot of those, I don't want to say old, but the past Superstars that are still here."

Among WWE's current roster, GUNTHER pointed out that veterans such as Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and CM Punk continue to flourish individually, while also boosting WWE as a whole. And when mixing established stars with the company's up-and-coming ones, GUNTHER says the product can get even more interesting.

Following the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE's main roster now shifts its focus to the 2026 Royal Rumble event, emanating from Saudi Arabia on January 31. En route, the company will hit the road for a holiday tour of live events in the United States, then a series across Europe.

