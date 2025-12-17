WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 12/12/2025

The "WWE SmackDown" before last weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event showed growth in both the key demographic rating and the overall average viewership.

The December 12, 2025, show, which was broadcast from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, saw average viewership grow by 17 percent, from 1.06 million viewers to 1.24 million, according to "Programming Insider." The number is the highest for the show since the September 19 edition, which drew 1.34 million viewers and was the last SmackDown episode calculated using the old ratings methodology. The 18-49 key demographic ratings also rose from 0.24 to 0.26, although this number is less than the trailing four-week average of 0.27, as per "Wrestlenomics."

Last week's show was a packed one, featuring a few NXT stars who were set to appear at the following day's Saturday Night's Main Event. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was confronted by WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi ahead of their clash, while Je'Von Evans — who was set to team with Leon Slater against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee the following night — wrestled and defeated The Miz. The show also had a segment involving The Wyatt Sicks and MFT, while the main event saw The Terror Twins, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, get the better of Zelina Vega and Aleister Black.