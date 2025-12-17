Bully Ray Would've Changed One Thing About John Cena's WWE Retirement

He also explained that he believes fans in the arena were so angry, because they had their moment taken away from them. He said the fans in attendance were having a moment with Cena, and they all had just been through a "bad experience together," and then Levesque and the talent came out.

"They might have expected [the match result], but now it's hitting them in the face," he said. "They're dealing with the reality of it. And those 20,000 people wanted to will John back to his feet. They started to chant 'bulls***.' They were going to get past it, and now you were gonna get the hero's send off. You were going to get 'Thank you, Cena.' You should have gotten the speech, but it got interrupted. 'My intimate moment got interrupted.' That's what really p***** those people off."

Bully Ray said that despite everyone likely having the best intentions, including Cody Rhodes and CM Punk who laid their championships on the shoulders of Cena, the moment should have been left alone. He noted that we live in a society where when something happens, the blame always needs to fall on someone, and the first person to be out of the curtain was Triple H.

"I'm trying to put myself in the shoes of the fan in attendance at that moment," he said. "I wanted to be one of the people that cheered John on, but I couldn't do that because I was distracted from it."

