AEW Holiday Bash 2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

This week saw Roderick Strong and Jon Moxley clash in a must-win Blue League bout in the Continental Classic, with Strong having been defeated in his opening two matches against Orange Cassidy and Konosuke Takeshita, while former World Champion Moxley had felt victory against Mascara Dorada before back-to-back defeats to Claudio Castagnoli and Takeshita.

Moxley has been on a rough patch since losing the World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page at All In, going on to say 'I Quit' in a clash with Darby Allin, surrendering for his team to lose Blood & Guts, and tapping out Kyle O'Reilly at Full Gear. So much of the interest lies with how his Continental Classic journey, especially with teammates Castagnoli and PAC also in the tournament, turns out and impacts his standing as leader of the Death Riders.

Moxley could have been eliminated from the tournament early if he didn't get a win this week, and having just barely beaten Strong, he ensured that drama heads into his final bout of the league format; he faces Orange Cassidy, who will himself be looking to reach the knockout stages with a win. However, their fate isn't entirely up to them. Castagnoli and Takeshita both occupy the top of the group, seven points each, having drawn with one another. Takeshita has Dorada and Cassidy left to face, while Castagnoli will only take on Strong, who now has nothing to gain or lose.

That particular layout sees a variety of options moving forward, with Strong still effectively holding power over Moxley despite his loss this week, and Cassidy against Moxley presenting a truly must-win bout. The twist is that Moxley has to win to go through, whereas Cassidy can still find himself in the next round with a draw, depending on how he fares against Takeshita.

I could go through all the potential outcomes, but I am as aware as you that it would be boring. Let's just skip to the part where I say that the Continental Classic thrives for exactly that reason. There is a litany of directions, outcomes, and consequences to explore simply through the format, and that in itself is without taking into account that each and every one thus far has been, at the very least, a great match. Moxley's story in particular, though, has been compelling in his vulnerability and the sheer making it by the skin of his teeth. And this week, against Strong, a spiritual stand-in after O'Reilly's injury, that story shone through.

Moxley cut a backstage promo later to sell that aspect, and it's really starting to feel like he's reaching a crossroads in his character. If it can be good in the moment and promise good stuff further down the line, then that's a win for me.

Written by Max Everett