AEW's Kyle Fletcher Cites Longtime WWE Star As His Earliest Influence On Promos

Kyle Fletcher has listed the wrestlers who inspired him with their promo work, naming a few former WWE Champions as well as some AEW stars.

Fletcher has had a year that has seen him grow as a wrestler, not just in the ring but also on the mic, with his trash-talking getting a bit of recognition. The AEW star told Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" that The Miz was one of the wrestlers whose mic work he admired as a kid.

"I think the very — this always gets a bit of a laugh. Growing up — I'm a little bit younger than a lot of wrestling fans — one of the people that first drew me in with their promos was The Miz. A lot of people have things to say about him now, but I still think he's one of the best," he said. "I was 12 years old in 2011, going, 'This is the best. I'm awesome.'"

The former TNT Champion named a few more WWE stars whose promo skills impressed him, which included the recently retired John Cena. He also mentioned some of his peers in AEW who he thinks are good on the mic.

"Cena is far and away like the best promo guy I've ever seen, like the stuff in his final run, there have been a couple where I've just been like sitting there glued to the screen just like [saying], 'How is this guy just so amazing at what he does?' Roman obviously now. And then there's like Hangman, I think [he] is one of the best guys on the mic. [Samoa] Joe, every time he's on the mic, I'm so drawn into him. MJF as well. Those are kind of like probably where I draw the most inspiration from."

The Australian star, who chopped his hair last year and later delivered an impassioned promo, was applauded by WWE legend Bully Ray for the effort.