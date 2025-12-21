Former WWE Star Tyler Breeze Believes Fashion Files Segments Were Ended 'By Accident'

One of the quickest ways "Prince Pretty," better known as Tyler Breeze, in WWE got over with fans was through his partnership with fellow over-the-top talent Fandango. The pair, known as Breezango, portrayed an outlandish "fashion police" gimmick on "WWE SmackDown" and their "Fashion Files" segments, where they gave talent "citations" for their various violations, were popular from 2016 to 2017 before they abruptly stopped. Breeze recently explained to "Reel Appreciation" just why he thought the popular segment ended.

"I think it was by accident," Breeze explained. "Everybody was still into it and everything was going well. But, I think what happened was there was a pay-per-view coming up... And they did the meeting and they go through what 'SmackDown's' going to be that night and everything was kind of heading toward the pay-per-view. At that time, Vince [McMahon], he just kind of left Fashion Files alone... 'Fashion Files, yeah, don't even tell me about it because I don't understand it, just do it, whatever.' I think they were going through it like normal and they went, 'Okay, Fashion Files,' and Vince went, 'Why are we doing a Fashion Files? They're not on the pay-per-view.' I think when he said that, everybody in the room freaked out and just went, 'Never doing Fashion Files again. He hates them.'"

Breeze explained that McMahon was really hands on when it came to everything else on the show, but left their segment alone. He said the writers had a blast, and it would usually only take them one or two times when they filmed to get things just right. He explained they'd run with a general idea, then Fandango would say some funny stuff, and he'd bring it back around.

