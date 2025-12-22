Natalya Reflects On Traveling With Former WWE Star The Great Khali

Plenty of WWE wrestlers have chaotic stories from their time on the road, and in-ring veteran Natalya is no different. When promoting her new memoir on an episode of Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" "The Queen of Harts" told a hysterical tale of traveling with WWE Hall of Famer Great Khali. The pair had tagged together starting in 2012, but Natalya told McMahon that since Khali couldn't drive in the United States, other WWE stars were offered incentive to drive him to shows. The star said she jumped at the chance to drive Khali, because he was always "such a sweetheart" to her, but things quickly went south when they arrived to the airport, and got crazier from there.

"We do like a two hour meet-and-greet at the airport because.. everybody and their brother, is recognizing him from WWE, from 'The Longest Yard,'" she explained. "I don't want to rush him, because he wants to take pictures with everybody. So, we get in the car. I'm like, 'Let's get to the gym. We got to get to the live event. I want to get there early. I want to talk about things with Layla. I want to go over my match.' Khali says, 'I'm hungry.' I was like, 'Great.' I'm looking at a Quest bar that I've got in my bag from 2018."

Natalya said that the pair went to a restaurant in San Diego owned by Khali's friends, who made the a "smorgasbord" of everything they could possible eat. Nattie said that she had plenty of Indian cuisine and it was great, but not something she was used to.

"A lot of different spices," she explained. "My stomach was starting to turn a little bit... There was so much food that we took some to go, and I was like, 'This is perfect because I'm about to explode.'"