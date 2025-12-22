WWE HOFer Booker T Responds To 'Punk A**' David Otunga

Earlier this month, former WWE star David Otunga released a video on his YouTube channel about John Cena, where he claims that the 17-time World Champion was a bully backstage and is responsible for some of the worst memories of his professional wrestling career. Calling out Cena for being a bully while his farewell tour was coming to an end this month did not sit well with some of WWE's greatest legends, including six-time world champion Booker T, who criticized Otunga on "Hall of Fame" for his comments towards the 48-year-old.

"'I've dealt with bullies before ... my thing is, when I hear these guys talk about being bullied, when I hear a grown man talk about being bullied, he's a punk ass. That's what I say about guys like that. I'm serious, because I've never been bullied. You know what I mean? Nobody's never bullied me in the wrestling business. In all of my years, nobody's never bullied me, okay? That I didn't bully back. So when I hear people talk like that, man, that's what I say about it alright. I'm not going to say it twice."

Otunga's near hour-long story features other claims such as Cena ribbing him behind-the-scenes and criticizing his acting, with the video garnering over 120,000 views since being posted weeks ago. Despite the last month being a celebration of Cena's career, many fans praised Otunga in the comment section of the video, having applauded him for opening up about the issue and feeling sorry that he endured the alleged abuse.

