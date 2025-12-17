Former WWE Star David Otunga Reveals Dark Side Of John Cena Behind The Scenes

As his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event highlighted, John Cena has grown into one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of recent memory, both in and out of the ring. But no one is perfect, Cena hasn't been immune to those questioning some of his behavior. He has drawn controversy for his positive remarks towards former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, even as McMahon continues to be embroiled in a sex trafficking lawsuit. And some former WWE talents, such as Gabbi Tuft, have described less than stellar experiences with Cena, suggesting he had a bit of a dark side.

Add former WWE star Dave Otunga, who worked with Cena closely during the Nexus storyline, to the list of people who have not always had great experiences with Cena. Earlier in December, Otunga posted a nearly hour long video titled "What John Cena Was REALLY Like." And while Otunga had positive things to say about Cena, he also had plenty of negative stories, including one from right after he was called up to the main roster.

"As soon as I get backstage, my good friend Ezequiel Jackson comes up to me," Otunga said. "I know him from FCW. And he's just been on the road for a little bit, he's new up on the main roster. And he goes up to me, puts his arm around me. He says 'Otunga. Man, Cena sent me over here to tell you you got kicked out of the locker room.' I'm like 'Wait, what?' 'Yeah. Cena found your bag in the locker room, and told me to tell you you got kicked out.'"

Otunga admitted he was perplexed by the whole situation, particularly how Cena knew which bag was Otunga's given that Cena hardly ever entered the locker room, preferring to change privately on his bus. He revealed he was forced to change with the extras, and it was only when his then fiancee, actress/singer Jennifer Hudson, visited him backstage that the mood changed towards him.