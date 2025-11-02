Gabbi Tuft's Unexpected Heat With John Cena Left Her Ready To Quit WWE

While the exact date of the argument appears to be unclear, every other detail about it from Tuft's perspective is known, including that it all stemmed from Tuft's finishing move, the Burning Hammer. Most wrestling fans know the Burning Hammer as the rarely used "super" finishing move of wrestling legend Kenta Kobashi, a move so devastating that no one ever kicked out. What many may not know is Tuft adopted the finisher herself while wrestling in WWE, and according to her had used it for several months without incident while working on the lower level show "WWE Superstars." That changed after a match with Eddie Colon, where Tuft says Colon took the move by landing on his back instead of his stomach, making the Burning Hammer look more like Cena's FU/Attitude Adjustment. Tuft said Cena would smirk and tell her to use a different finisher in the back after, which Tuft took to mean Cena was joking.

But he wasn't, at least according to Tuft. After she used the move again in a match with Colon, Tuft says she returned to the backstage area, only to get chewed out immediately by Cena. Despite trying to explain that the move had been hit wrong and that she had gotten permission to use the move from Vince McMahon and others, Tuft says Cena continued to belittle her, and at one point even said "find another finisher, or you're fired." Tuft said she was left humiliated by the situation, and even debated quitting WWE, though she instead cooled down and chose to approach Cena again to apologize. As she remembers, Cena himself had not cooled down, even going as far to ask Tuft if she was stupid. In the end, Tuft agreed to come up with a new finisher, and says that communication between her and Cena was essentially done from that point forward.