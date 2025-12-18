Bully Ray Took Issue With Aspect Of GUNTHER's WWE Raw Backstage Segment

On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Gunther made his first appearance since making John Cena tap out at Saturday Night's Main Event, and the reaction was close to seismic. Recapping the segment on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray indicated that he was a fan of the promo, but there was one element that he did not like a little later in the show.

"I hope they write into the storyline that Gunther chokes out Adam Pearce and he's in a coma for months," Bully said. "What the f**k is Adam Pearce emasculating Gunther for? Because he didn't like what Gunther said?"

Following Gunther's promo in front of the live crowd, Pearce was seen yelling at him backstage before sending the wrestler home. It seems that Bully's problem with the interaction was that Pearce should be more intimidated by the man who has now retired both Cena and Goldberg.

"You have Adam Pearce throw out Gunther? This monster heel that we just created over the past 48 [hours]?" Bully continued. "And what does Gunther do? He just sits there and takes it and goes home? And that's one of the last things we saw? Come on, man. Turn that entire segment around."

Bully would've rather seen Pearce attempt to punish Gunther in some way, such as by booking him into a match, only for Gunther to shut him down by telling Pearce he's going home. This way, Gunther would've come out of the segment looking like the one in control, as Bully believes he should be.

"The only way, in my eyes, to make what they did ... work, was to have it continue to happen, where Pearce is voicing his displeasure on Gunther, and then Gunther eventually just chokes him out," Bully stated.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.