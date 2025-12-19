WWE's GUNTHER Explains Differences Between John Cena & Goldberg Retirement Matches

After two major wins this year, GUNTHER now has the unique distinction of retiring John Cena and Goldberg, both of whom are considered legends within WWE. Outside of their high-profile status in WWE, though, "The Ring General" indicates that Cena and Goldberg vastly differ. During a new interview with TMZ's "Inside The Ring," he explained how.

"Very different situation I think because Goldberg was also way more limited than John was. John was just a better wrestler over all his whole career. It's not like it dig to Goldberg. He didn't get famous by putting on in-ring master classes. That was never his thing, so it was a very different situation," GUNTHER said when asked to contrast his encounters with Cena and Goldberg.

"Also the magnitude of it. Obviously, Goldberg is a big name, but it's not comparable to what John Cena represents or the following he has, what he carries with him, and the connection that people have to him. It was hard to compare."

GUNTHER's faceoff with Goldberg came at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, which ended with the latter passing out to the former's sleeper hold. At SNME on December 13, GUNTHER again emerged victorious with his sleeper hold, this time by making Cena, a conduit of perseverance, tap out.

Following their retirement matches, Goldberg and Cena have officially hung up their wrestling boots, or sneakers in Cena's case, at the ages of 58 and 48, respectively. Cena remains a part of the WWE family through his role as an ambassador.

